Kenya Launches Sex Ed App to Help Curtail Youth Pregnancies 

Kenya's health ministry says sex education digital services launched to help rein in the country's teenage pregnancy problem have attracted more than 5,000 youths. "Nena Na Binti," which means "Speak with a Sister" in Swahili, gives information and counseling on reproductive health by mobile application and a toll-free number to Kenyan teenagers, who have the world's third highest rate of pregnancy. Victoria Amunga reports from Nairobi, Kenya. Camera: Jimmy Makhulo