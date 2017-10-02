Kenyan Police Fire Tear Gas at Demonstrators

Kenyan police have fired tear gas at protesters who are calling for the ouster of election officials the demonstrators blame for the recent botched presidential election.

Protests were held Monday in Nairobi, the capital, and the western city of Kisumu.

A presidential spokesman has said the government will not replace the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, a decision that has angered the opposition, which has said the panel committed "criminal" acts and that most belong in jail.

Last month, Kenya's Supreme Court annulled the presidential election victory of incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and called for new polls.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has continued to condemn the electoral commission.

The two men face off again in a presidential vote on October 26.