Key Points From Trump’s Press Conference in Hanoi

  • VOA News
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the JW Marriott hotel in Hanoi, Feb. 28, 2019.

Talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, ended early, these are key takeaways from Trump’s closing news conference:

  • Trump described the talks as a very productive two days
  • He said Kim “has a certain vision and it’s not exactly our vision” on denuclearization”
  • He said Kim wanted all sanctions lifted, which the United States could not agree to
  • Trump said Kim promised him “he’s not going to do testing” of rockets and missiles or anything nuclear
  • He said dismantling the Yongbyon nuclear complex was discussed in exchange for lifting of sanctions
  • Trump described China and Russia as having been helpful in the process
  • No commitment yet to a third summit, but hopes next meeting could be soon

