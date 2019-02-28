Key Points From Trump’s Press Conference in Hanoi

Talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, ended early, these are key takeaways from Trump’s closing news conference:

Trump described the talks as a very productive two days

He said Kim “has a certain vision and it’s not exactly our vision” on denuclearization”

He said Kim wanted all sanctions lifted, which the United States could not agree to

Trump said Kim promised him “he’s not going to do testing” of rockets and missiles or anything nuclear

He said dismantling the Yongbyon nuclear complex was discussed in exchange for lifting of sanctions

Trump described China and Russia as having been helpful in the process

No commitment yet to a third summit, but hopes next meeting could be soon