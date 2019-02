Hopes for a peace plan in Afghanistan have been waning in recent weeks after top U.S. officials walked back reports the outlines for an agreement were in place. Still, U.S. officials and the Taliban continue to meet, with both at least paying lip-service to the idea that all is not lost. VOA National Security correspondent Jeff Seldin reports that the top American negotiator believes there's a chance something can be done before Afghanistan's next election, just five months away.