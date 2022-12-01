Kharkiv in Ukrainian Hands but Still in Grave Danger

Forty kilometers from the Russian border, the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has taken the brunt of a Russian barrage that started on February 24th. Once in ruins, the city of Kharkiv has been rebuilding since Ukrainian forces retook the Kharkiv region two months ago, and it now serves as a symbol of Ukrainians’ will to survive. For VOA, Anna Chernikova, in Kyiv, has the story. Stephen Boitano contributed to this report from Kharkiv. Camera: Stephen Boitano; Eugene Shynkar. Contributor: Stephen Boitano in Kharkiv