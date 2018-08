If you've ever spent a lot of time in front of a computer, you've probably come away bleary eyed. That's because you don't blink as much when you are working on a computer, which could lead to dry eyes. With the popularity of video games and online activities, dry eye is becoming increasingly common in children and teens glued to their screens. The condition can cause permanent eye damage, but fortunately, as VOA's Carol Pearson reports, there's an app for that.