13 Killed, 14 Hurt in Pakistan Highway Accident

Pakistani officials say at least 13 people were killed and 14 were injured in an accident on Multan-Sukkur Motorway on Friday night.

District Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal told Dawn.com, a Pakistani website, that a passenger bus stopped to let its passengers off to help people in an overturned van.

As the passengers were helping the people, a Jeep smashed into the bus, resulting in the deaths and injuries.

Traffic accidents in Pakistan are typically due to traffic rules violations, resulting in thousands of deaths and injuries every year.