Pakistan Walks a Diplomatic Tightrope Between Russia and Ukraine

Russia's war in Ukraine has added to Pakistan's woes as its import-dependent economy has suffered price shocks. One year later, Islamabad not only continues to maintain a neutral diplomatic stance on Russia, but it is also trying to deepen trade ties with Moscow to acquire cheap energy. Sarah Zaman reports on how Pakistan walks a diplomatic tightrope in this conflict. Videographer: Wajid Ali Shah, Waqar Ahmad; Video editor: Waqar Ahmed

