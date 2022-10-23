Killer Drones, Human Rights Stall Hopes of Iran Nuclear Deal
Ongoing global outrage continues with demonstrations sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of Iranian police. And that outrage shifts toward the Islamic Republic as protesters chant death to the country’s Supreme Leader. But Iran’s alleged involvement in Russia’s war on Ukraine may be the biggest blow to reviving the so-called nuclear deal between the United States and Iran. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more. Contributor: Raha Majd