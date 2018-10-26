Knife Attack Injures 14 Children in China

A woman armed with a knife launched an attack on kindergarten students in western China Friday morning, injuring 14 children.

The assailant, identified only by her surname Liu, attacked the youngsters as they were returning to the school in the city of Chongqing after their morning exercises.

All the students were taken to a hospital.

The 39-year-old woman was taken into police custody.

China has had a number of similar attacks in recent years. They are usually blamed on an assailant's mental illness or on someone who is holding a grudge.

China has restrictive laws on the sale and possession of firearms.Mass attacks are usually carried out with knives or homemade explosives.