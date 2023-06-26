Kremlin Fights to Salvage Putin’s Image After Wagner Mutiny
Russia experienced the most serious threat to its stability in decades when the mercenary Wagner group mutinied, and its leader threatened to storm Moscow in an unprecedented challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule. The episode was brief, lasting fewer than 24 hours, but leaves big questions about the direction of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and of Putin’s political future. Jonathan Spier narrates this report from the VOA Moscow Bureau.