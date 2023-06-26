Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Kremlin Fights to Salvage Putin’s Image After Wagner Mutiny

Kremlin Fights to Salvage Putin’s Image After Wagner Mutiny
Embed
Kremlin Fights to Salvage Putin’s Image After Wagner Mutiny

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:59 0:00
Download

Russia experienced the most serious threat to its stability in decades when the mercenary Wagner group mutinied, and its leader threatened to storm Moscow in an unprecedented challenge to President Vladimir Putin’s rule. The episode was brief, lasting fewer than 24 hours, but leaves big questions about the direction of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine and of Putin’s political future. Jonathan Spier narrates this report from the VOA Moscow Bureau.

See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG