Kremlin: Putin, Trump Likely to Meet in Vietnam

United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely meet later this week on the sidelines of an economic summit in Vietnam, The Kremlin said Wednesday.

Yuri Ushakov, a Putin foreign affairs advisor, said “there are things to discuss and we are ready for it.”

He said the two leaders will meet between sessions at the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum that begins Friday in Danang, Vietnam.

He also said Trump and Putin may hold a more “extensive” one-on-one meeting at some point, but no specific date has been set.

Earlier this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news agency RIA if the two leaders do meet there is a “great probability” they would discuss the situation in North Korea.

Peskov, though, said there is currently no cooperation between the U.S. and Russia on North Korea.

Trump is currently in China, where he is making his first visit as U.S. president. Just prior to arriving in Beijing Wednesday, Trump gave a speech in front of South Korea's National Assembly, in which he called on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to give up all his nuclear weapons for a chance to step on to “a better path.”

Trump warned the North, “Do not underestimate us and do not try us. We will defend our common security, our shared prosperity and our sacred liberty.”