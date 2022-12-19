Kyiv: Drones Shot Down Amid Russian Attack

Kyiv’s military administration said Monday the Ukrainian capital came under Russian drone attacks, hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his calls for allies to help boost Ukraine’s air defenses in its battle against Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian forces shot down nine Iran-made Shahed drones Monday, Kyiv’s military administration said in a Telegram post.

Russia has repeatedly used the drones to attack Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Sunday that air defense is a “constant priority” for his administration.

“By helping us fully protect our skies, by providing us with more modern air defense systems in sufficient numbers, you can deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror,” Zelenskyy said. “This will be one of the most powerful steps that will bring the end of aggression closer. Russia will have to follow the path of cessation of aggression, when it can no longer follow the path of missile strikes.”

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, told ABC News’s “This Week” show Sunday, “We see what happens when we don’t have enough air defense.”

Markarova said half of Ukraine’s energy grid has been destroyed by Russian missiles. “We have to stop it. And the only way to do it is with increased number of air defense everywhere in Ukraine,” she said.

U.S. officials say they are planning to send a Patriot missile air defense battery to Ukraine to help shoot down incoming Russian airstrikes, but no official announcement has been made. Russia has condemned the anticipated U.S. action and called it a provocation heightening U.S. involvement in the conflict.

Some information for this story came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.