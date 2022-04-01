Latest Developments in Ukraine: April 1

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EDT:

12:05 a.m.: The BBC reports that Australia will send an unspecified number of armored troop carriers to Ukraine. The announcement comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Australian Parliament, asking for military aid.

12:01 a.m.: Ukraine and Russia will resume peace talks Friday, The Washington Post reports. The discussions will take place online.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters