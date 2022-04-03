Latest Developments in Ukraine: April 3

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:22 a.m.: The BBC reported that loud explosions were being heard around Odesa, Ukraine, early Sunday. On Facebook, Odesa regional military official Serhiy Bratchuk wrote, "We will overcome. Hell to enemies!"

12:01 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his nation's troops are shelling the Russians as they retreat, The Associated Press reported. "They are destroying everyone they can," he said.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters