Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 17

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:05 a.m.: Russia has "no need" to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, its defense minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters, describing media speculation that Moscow might deploy nuclear or chemical weapons in the conflict as "absolute lies."

"From a military point of view, there is no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine to achieve the set goals. The main purpose of Russian nuclear weapons is to deter a nuclear attack," Sergei Shoigu said during a speech at an international security conference in Moscow.

Shoigu also alleged Ukrainian military operations were being planned by the United States and Britain, and that NATO had increased its troop deployment in eastern and central Europe "several times over."

Some information in this report came from Reuters.