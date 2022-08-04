Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 4

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: Though the first grain ship to leave Ukraine under a Black Sea wartime deal passed inspection in Istanbul and is heading to Lebanon, according to The Associated Press, Ukraine says 17 other vessels loaded with grain are waiting for permission to leave its ports. No word yet, says AP, on when they could depart.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.