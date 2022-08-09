Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 9

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:05 a.m.: VOA U.N. correspondent Margaret Besheer reports that the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) has authorized the departure of two vessels carrying a total of 70,020 metric tons of foodstuffs through the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The vessels authorized to move on August 9 are:

1) MV OCEAN LION from the port of Chornomorsk with a cargo of 64,720 metric tons of corn with a destination of Incheon, Republic of Korea.

2) MV RAHMI YAGCI from the port of Chornomorsk with a cargo of 5,300 metric tons of sunflower meal with a destination of Istanbul, Turkey.

Timings may be affected based on readiness, weather conditions or other unexpected circumstances, the JCC reported.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.