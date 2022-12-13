Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 13

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:05 a.m.: The world must “rethink nuclear safety,” Ukrainian energy minister German Galushchenko said ahead of a conference held on Tuesday in Paris to discuss France’s ongoing support for Kyiv’s fight against Russia.

“It’s a very important issue that all the world should rethink what nuclear safety is now,” Galushchenko told Agence France-Presse in an interview on Monday. “That’s a question to all the countries of the world.”

12:30 a.m.: Agence France-Presse provided a preview of the international conference France hosts Tuesday, designed to raise material and money to repair Ukraine’s damaged infrastructure as well as underline Paris’ ongoing support for Kyiv’s fight against Russia.

The gathering of politicians, blue-chip companies and aid agencies comes after fresh comments about the war from French President Emmanuel Macron which put him at odds with many in Ukraine.

Macron called for Russia to be offered “security guarantees” at the end of the war during an interview on December 3, drawing criticism from some Ukrainian and eastern European politicians.

A call between the French leader and Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday cleared the air and saw the men discuss Tuesday’s conference.

Macron “reminded President Zelenskyy that Ukraine can count on France’s support for as long as is required to fully re-establish its sovereignty and national integrity,” according to the French presidency.

Both men will address the first part of the conference, called “Solidarity with the Ukrainian People” — Macron in person and Zelenskyy via video link.

The event will focus on ways in which Ukraine’s Western allies can provide immediate support to keep the country’s civil infrastructure functioning amid incessant bombing from Russia.

12:05 a.m.: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged G-7 nations on Monday to provide extra gas and weapons to help Ukraine survive a brutal winter that threatens to bring further suffering to millions in the war-torn country, Agence France-Presse reported.

With snow on the ground and Ukraine’s energy grid battered by Russian strikes, many are facing freezing temperatures without power or heating.

During a video conference with the G-7 club of wealthy nations on Monday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs “about two billion cubic meters” of additional gas to get through the winter.

He also urged the G-7 to send more arms to Ukraine, including “modern tanks” as well as “rocket artillery and more long-range missiles.”

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.