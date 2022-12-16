Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 16

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:44 a.m.: In his nightly video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “During another Russian shelling of Kherson today, a projectile hit the aid station of the Red Cross. The woman who died was a paramedic, a volunteer. My condolences to the relatives... Just since the beginning of this day, Russia has shelled Kherson more than 16 times! Only in one day! And it is so every day.”

He added, “The only way to stop this is to push out Russian terrorists step by step from our Ukrainian land. To continue the pressure on Russia. To find new ways to hold every Russian terrorist, every Russian oligarch who helps the terrorist state and all Russian officials and propagandists to account for everything they do. Do against Ukraine, against freedom as such.”

12:14 a.m.: The Biden administration is planning to send Ukraine advanced electronic equipment that converts unguided aerial munitions into “smart bombs” that can target Russian military positions with a high degree of accuracy, according to senior U.S. officials.

