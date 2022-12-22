Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 22

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:05 a.m.: Ukrainian Americans in Washington saw President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's U.S. visit as a promising sign that displayed strong relations between the countries but also urged more American assistance to defend against the Russian invasion.

Reuters reported that dozens of pro-Ukrainian activists gathered near the White House on Wednesday afternoon as Zelenskyy visited Washington for his first publicly known foreign trip since Russia's invasion on February 24. The group called "U.S. Ukrainian Activists" then headed to the U.S. Capitol for Zelenskyy's address to the Congress.

"In the long term, helping Ukraine will enable the U.S. to preserve national security," Catherine Pedersen, a board member of the U.S. Ukrainian Activists group, told Reuters. "It's that awkward situation where you are incredibly grateful for (U.S.) support, but there is need for more," she added.

Another Ukrainian American, Oleksandra Kepple, a researcher at the University of Maryland, said the current U.S. assistance to Ukraine was not yet sufficient for Kyiv to win.

"I obviously appreciate U.S. assistance. It's enough to survive but not yet enough to win," Kepple said.

12:02 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech before a joint meeting of U.S. Congress Wednesday night received a standing ovation. “Your money is not charity,” he said. “It is an investment in the global security and democracy that we handle in the most responsible way.”

VOA’s Patsy Widakuswara has the full report on Zelenskyy’s busy day in D.C.