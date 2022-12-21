Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 21

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:01 a.m.: The White House has confirmed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Washington D.C. today and address a joint session of Congress. According to a statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, President Biden will also “announce a significant new package of security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression. The visit will underscore the United States’ steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through the provision of economic, humanitarian, and military assistance.”

12:35 a.m.: Ukrainians shivering under bombs, frost and power outages will soon get more help from a fund that funnels money to volunteers, community groups and civil society organizations, a United Nations humanitarian leader said Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Denise Brown, humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said the work being undertaken was "impressive," but resources were being exhausted 10 months into the war. The Ukraine Humanitarian Fund was releasing an additional $20 million to support 300 groups who had been "working around the clock to support millions of people," she added.

The funds’ release comes at a time when U.N. humanitarian projects face record funding gaps, with global needs from Ukraine to the drought-stricken Horn of Africa far outpacing pledges which are themselves at record highs.

The new release brings funds allocated in Ukraine by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) to $252 million. More than $55 million has gone to projects supporting hospitals, displacement centers and other facilities that host generators and winter supplies.

12:03 a.m.: Sweden's Supreme Court decision to block the extradition of Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes is a "very negative" development, Reuters reported Turkey's foreign minister said on Tuesday, as Stockholm seeks Ankara's approval for it to join NATO.

Mevlut Cavusoglu was speaking at a news conference in Ankara. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan last month singled out Kenes as a person Ankara wants extradited from Sweden as a condition for Ankara's approval for Stockholm to join NATO.

Ankara says Kenes is a member of an organization that it accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.

Sweden's Foreign Ministry said it was bound to act in accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling.

"We cannot speculate on what possible impact this will have on the NATO accession," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in an emailed comment. "Sweden's government has to follow Swedish and international law when it comes to questions of extradition, which is also made clear in the trilateral agreement."

Some information in this report came from Reuters.