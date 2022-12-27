Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 27

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1:25 a.m.: On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to a statement from the Indian government, during the conversation Modi “strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities” and emphasized his support for any peace efforts.

12:05 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity.

Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that power workers repairing the grid after repeated Russian attacks had reconnected many people over Christmas but problems remained, Reuters reported.

"Naturally, shortages persist. Blackouts are continuing," he said.

"The situation as of this evening in different regions of Ukraine is that nearly nine million people are without electricity. But the numbers and the length of the blackouts are gradually decreasing."

