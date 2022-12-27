Accessibility links

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 27

Ukrainian soldiers with the 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade sit atop 2S7 Pion self propelled cannon on the battlefield, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, during intense shelling on the front line in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Dec. 26, 2022.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

1:25 a.m.: On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to a statement from the Indian government, during the conversation Modi “strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities” and emphasized his support for any peace efforts.

VOA’s Anjana Pasricha has the story:

12:05 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity.

Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that power workers repairing the grid after repeated Russian attacks had reconnected many people over Christmas but problems remained, Reuters reported.

"Naturally, shortages persist. Blackouts are continuing," he said.

"The situation as of this evening in different regions of Ukraine is that nearly nine million people are without electricity. But the numbers and the length of the blackouts are gradually decreasing."

Some information for this report came from Reuters.

