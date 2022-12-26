US, NATO Weapons Pave the Way for Ukraine's Battlefield Successes
The United States has committed more than $19 billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine since February 24, when Russia invaded its neighbor. That’s an average of about $2 billion per month for weapons, ammunition, training and other Ukrainian defense needs. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb takes a look at what weapons have been most effective on the battlefield, what weapons experts say are still needed, and what’s yet to come.