Latest Developments in Ukraine: Dec. 30

2:05 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest Ukraine assessment that Ukrainian strikes on Russian military targets show that Russia's air defenses are inadequate against drones.

Russian forces continued offensive operations in the Avdiivka area as well as around Bakhmut, the assessment said, where the potential culmination of the Russian offensive is likely being expedited. Russian forces also continued to conduct defensive operations in Kherson Oblast.

12:02 a.m.: Kiara, a 6-month-old black panther born in war-torn Ukraine and a victim of exotic animal trafficking, has found a new home at a wildlife refuge in France, Agence France-Presse reported.

The panther with striking green eyes and shining black fur "escaped a tragic path in life," veterinarian Jean-Christophe Gerard told AFP.

She was just a few weeks old when the "private individual" who illegally owned her fled under bombing and abandoned the panther cub, Gerard said.

Soon after, the Wild Animal Rescue Center in Kyiv took custody of Kiara and contacted the International Fund for Animal Welfare, which helped her get out of Ukraine and into a zoo in western Poland.

Kiara stayed at the zoo for a few weeks, receiving care and recovering from her long journey.

The panther later arrived at Tonga Terre d'Accueil, a shelter for rescued or abandoned wild animals within the Saint-Martin-la-Plaine zoo in France.

Since the war began in February, IFAW says it has helped "countless wild animals in Ukraine" by providing emergency aid, food and working with partners to facilitate rescues when possible.

