Latest Developments in Ukraine: Feb. 2

12:02 a.m.: Bulgaria on Wednesday approved a resolution declaring that the 1930s starvation of millions in Ukraine under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin was an act of "genocide," Agence France-Presse reported.

The parliament of the EU member, where a large part of public opinion remains pro-Russian, adopted the resolution with 134 votes in favor and 26 against.

The resolution says that "any denial, justification or underestimation of this genocide flouts the memory of the millions of people who perished."

Victims of the 1932-33 Holodomor, Ukrainian for "death by starvation," will now be commemorated in Bulgaria, Moscow's closest ally under communism, each year on the last Saturday in February.

The Bulgarian Socialist party — heir to the former communist party — boycotted the vote, while the pro-Russian party Vazrajdane voted against it.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.