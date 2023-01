For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST.

12:02 a.m.: CNN reported that the U.S. is finalizing a $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine that will include Stryker combat vehicles. It'll also include Bradley Fighting Vehicles. "It marks a significant escalation in the armored vehicles the U.S. has committed to Ukraine in its fight against Russia," CNN reported.