Latest Developments in Ukraine: Jan. 24

12:01 a.m.: Berlin public prosecutors said on Monday they had launched a preliminary investigation into Russky Dom, a cultural promotion organization in Berlin that is part of a Russian government agency subject to European Union sanctions, Reuters reported.



Early this month, a Reuters investigation revealed that, despite the sanctions, Russky Dom — which means "Russian House" — had purchased airline tickets for two pro-Russia activists living in Germany to travel to a Kremlin-backed conference in Moscow.



"I can confirm that a complaint was filed in relation to the 'Russian House' and that an investigation was initiated," Karen Sommer, a spokeswoman for the Berlin prosecutors' office said in an emailed response to Reuters queries.



She did not answer specific Reuters questions on the content of the investigation, or what had prompted it, saying that the probe was at a preliminary stage and no further information could be shared for the moment.

