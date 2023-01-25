Latest Developments in Ukraine: Jan. 25

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:01 a.m.: Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny exhibited a replica of his cell outside the Moscow embassy in Berlin on Tuesday, an Agence France-Presse journalist reported.

Passersby can enter the cell, about 3 meters long and 2 meters wide, a replica of the one where the opponent is held in a high security prison in Russia.

"I was surprised that the door was closed, and I felt a little uncomfortable," said Anya Nikolaeva, 26, who visited the replica, placed in front of the embassy near the Brandenburg Gate. "I was happy to know that it was going to end soon," said Nikolaeva, who is from Saint Petersburg and participated to show her support for Navalny.

The 46-year-old opponent of Vladimir Putin's regime is jailed outside the town of Vladimir, about 230 kilometers east of Moscow, after a conviction for embezzlement, one of several judgments that Navalny denounced as an attempt to silence him.

"People are very destabilized and impressed by the conditions in which Alexey Navalny currently finds himself," according to Eugene Nasyrov, 42, volunteer in charge of the cell.

The facility is open 24 hours a day and will operate until February 23, the eve of the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

