Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 24

People switch off their lights during night curfew, in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, July 22, 2022.

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT.

1:20 a.m.: Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine there is no sign of the war coming to an end. Among the refugees are many Jewish families, some who are now being given sanctuary at a new center with a kosher kitchen, The Associated Press reports.

12:02 a.m.: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called on the United States and Russia to hold peace talks to end the war in Ukraine, adding that Kyiv cannot win against Moscow’s larger force.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.

