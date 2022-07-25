Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 25

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

7:05 a.m.: Ukrainian forces have destroyed 50 Russian ammunition depots using U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems in the war with Russia, Reuters reported Monday citing Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

“This cuts their [Russian] logistical chains and takes away their ability to conduct active fighting and cover our armed forces with heavy shelling,” he said in televised comments.

Reuters could not independently verify Reznikov’s remarks about the use of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). Russia did not immediately comment.

6:10 a.m.: Russia said Monday its missile strikes on the Ukrainian port of Odesa should not affect an agreement to resume grain exports.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the strikes hit only military infrastructure and were “no way related to infrastructure that is used for the export of grain.”

Russia had initially denied any involvement in the Saturday strike, but said Sunday its forces were responsible.

Ukrainian officials said they were working to get grain exports going again following the deal Ukraine and Russia signed on Friday.

The United Nations and Turkey helped broker the agreement, which calls for Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea to allow safe passage through areas that Russia has blockaded since it launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February.

5:45 a.m.: The Kyiv Independent reports that residents of a village in Mykolaiv Oblast were evacuated to Odesa, a regional capital in southern Ukraine, on July 25, according to the Mykolaiv City Council.

5 a.m.: Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Monday that its forces had destroyed an ammunition depot for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems in Bogdanovtsy, in Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi region. However, Reuters said it was unable to independently confirm the reports.

Russia has previously said it has destroyed several of the HIMARS systems supplied to Ukraine by the West, in claims denied by Kyiv.

3:05 a.m.: Tens of thousands of people who evacuated from Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region are returning to homes close to the front line because they can’t afford to live in safer places. They are risking their lives. One woman was killed by a missile outside her home just two days after returning. Ukrainian authorities are frustrated as some civilians remain in the path of war, but the region’s residents are frustrated, too. Some described feeling unwelcome as Russian speakers among Ukrainian speakers in some parts of the country. But more often, the problem is the lack of money to start anew.

The mayor’s office in one small Donetsk city estimates that 70% of evacuated residents have come back. The Associated Press has the story.

2 a.m.: Germany is back on the path of decent gas injection levels and the task is now to reach its target of 75% gas storage levels by September 1, the head of the country’s network regulator said on Twitter on Monday, Reuters reported.

Klaus Mueller, head of the Bundesnetzagentur regulator, added that gas importer Uniper had also ended withdrawals from storage.

1:20 a.m.: Inconclusive fighting has continued in both Donbas and Kherson regions in eastern Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Monday.

Russian commanders continue to face a dilemma — whether to resource Russia’s offensive in the east, or to bolster the defense in the west, Britain's defense ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry added in its regular bulletin that on July 18, the British intelligence identified a Russian military vehicle refit and refurbishment facility near Barvinok, in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, which is 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

“At least 300 damaged vehicles were present, including main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, and general support trucks,” the update added.

