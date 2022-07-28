Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 28

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT.

1:20 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest assessment that ground fighting is ongoing north of Kharkiv City and Ukrainian forces may have launched a localized counterattack southwest of Izyum.

Ukrainian forces also hit the Antonivskyi Bridge for the third time in 10 days on July 27, likely rendering it unusable, the update said.

Meanwhile, in Mariupol, the update said, occupation authorities continue withholding humanitarian aid to force civilians to cooperate with and work for the occupation administration.

12:02 a.m.: Any Asian aggressor who violates the sovereignty of other countries in the region risks punitive counter actions, just like what Russia is confronting now for its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. secretary of the Navy said in a veiled warning to China’s increasingly assertive behavior.

Carlos Del Toro told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday night in Manila that the U.S. military focus in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in the disputed South China Sea, would never slacken and in fact has intensified despite the war in Ukraine.

He did not name China but underscored that Beijing has encroached in sovereign waters of its Asian neighbors and violated international law with impunity.

