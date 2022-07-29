Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 29

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:02 a.m.: UEFA said Thursday it is investigating Turkish club Fenerbahçe after its fans chanted the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Champions League qualifying game against Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv, The Associated Press reported.

The chants were heard at Fenerbahçe’s stadium in Istanbul shortly after Vitaliy Buyalskiy scored the opening goal for Dynamo in a game the Ukrainian team went on to win 2-1 after extra time Wednesday.

“A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding alleged misbehavior of Fenerbahçe supporters,” European soccer’s governing body said in a statement. “Information on this matter will be made available in due course.”

UEFA didn’t respond to a request for comment on whether the chants could count as banned discriminatory language, or could fall under a rule excluding “provocative messages” of a political nature.