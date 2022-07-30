Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 30

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: Russian strikes kill five people and wound seven more at a bus stop in the heavily bombed city of Mykolaiv, the regional governor Vitaliy Kim says on social media, Agence France-Presse reported.

Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea, has been shelled daily for weeks. It is the largest Ukrainian-controlled urban hub near the frontlines in the southern Kherson region, where Kyiv's army has launched a counter-offensive to regain control of the economically and strategically important coastal territory.

In the eastern Donetsk region, the current focus of Russia's fighting, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko says Moscow's forces have killed eight people and wounded 19 more in attacks in recent days.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.