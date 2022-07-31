Latest Developments in Ukraine: July 31

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:02 a.m.: John Herbst, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s call for civilians to evacuate, says it is not the first time authorities there have issued that call. Herbst told Reuters it could be because of expectations of heavier fighting rather than fuel shortages.

"I don’t know why Zelenskiy issued the call," he said. "What I do know is that there has been fierce fighting in Donetsk. The Russians took (neighboring) Luhansk (oblast) several weeks ago. I expect further fierce fighting in Donetsk."

Herbst said he did not expect Russia to capture the rest of Donetsk given the longer logistics lines they would need and the Ukrainian forces’ use of advanced long-range artillery and rocket systems provided by the United States and others.