Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 12

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:

12:44 a.m.: A man was killed by an explosion while visiting a beach on the Black Sea, where mines are a growing concern, according to the Associated Press.

The Odesa city council said via Telegram that the man was there with his wife and son despite warnings to stay away from beaches. He was testing the water's temperature and depth when the explosion erupted.

Russia and Ukraine each have accused the other of laying mines in the Black Sea.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.