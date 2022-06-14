Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 14

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

1:00 a.m.: Australian farmers’ confidence fell in the latest quarter, as rising production costs took some shine off high commodity prices and prospects of a bumper harvest, a survey showed on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Although the war in Ukraine is driving up farms’ selling prices, especially for grains, those rises are needed to offset higher input costs, according to Rabobank, which conducted the survey. The study found that about 50% of Australian farmers believed the war in Ukraine would hurt farm businesses. Only 28% expected business conditions to improve in the next 12 months, compared with 31% in the previous quarter.

Overall, farmers expected their incomes to be stable for the coming 12 months.

12:01 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the battle for the Donbas region “will surely go down in military history as one of the most violent battles in Europe … for us, the price of this battle is very high. It is just scary,” Zelenskyy said late Monday.

He added a repeated call for partner countries to send Ukraine modern artillery to use against Russian forces.

