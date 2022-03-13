Accessibility links

Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 13

A tram damaged by shelling sits at a tram depot, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 12, 2022.

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

1:25 a.m.: A commentator on Russian state TV criticizes Putin's invasion. CNN has video.

12:55 a.m.: Online auction site eBay is the latest company to suspend dealings with Russians, the BBC reports.

12:25 a.m.: The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has suggestions on ways to better navigate border crossings:

12:04 a.m.: The crisis in Ukraine has some Eastern European cities straining to accommodate surging numbers of refugees, Reuters reports.

12:01 a.m.: Native Americans are wearing kokum scarves as a show of solidarity with Ukraine, Northwest News Network reports.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

