Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 13

The latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

1:25 a.m.: A commentator on Russian state TV criticizes Putin's invasion. CNN has video.

12:55 a.m.: Online auction site eBay is the latest company to suspend dealings with Russians, the BBC reports.

12:25 a.m.: The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has suggestions on ways to better navigate border crossings:

12:04 a.m.: The crisis in Ukraine has some Eastern European cities straining to accommodate surging numbers of refugees, Reuters reports.

12:01 a.m.: Native Americans are wearing kokum scarves as a show of solidarity with Ukraine, Northwest News Network reports.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.