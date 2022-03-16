Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 16

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

12:40 a.m.: A funeral ceremony was held in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Tuesday for four Ukrainian soldiers who lost their lives following the Russian invasion.

12:00 a.m.: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his condolences Tuesday to the journalists killed in Ukraine on Monday.

“I am grateful to all those risking their lives to show the world what is happening in Ukraine. The United States condemns Russia's ongoing violence, which is putting the safety of journalists and other media workers in Ukraine at risk.”

Journalists Pierre Zakrzewski and Oleksandra Kuvshynova were killed in an attack that also seriously injured Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall.

U.S. broadcaster Fox News on Tuesday announced that cameraman Zakrzewski had died in Ukraine. Kuvshynova, a 24-year-old Ukrainian journalist, also was killed in the same attack.