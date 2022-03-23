Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 23

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

12:30 a.m.: Ukrainian authorities said late Tuesday that Russians have “illegally seized the newest laboratory” at the Chernobyl nuclear power. The laboratory is responsible for improving the management of radioactive waste, the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management said in a statement posted on Facebook. It processes radioactive waste and contains “highly active samples and samples of radionuclides.” These materials are “in the hands of the enemy” the State Agency said.

12:00 a.m.: On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden heads to Brussels and Warsaw to coordinate with Western allies on the next phase of military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. VOA’s White House Bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report, narrated by correspondent Anita Powell from Brussels.