Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 23

12:02 a.m.: Canada is extending a support program meant to help Ukrainians and their immediate families to become temporary residents of the North American country and easily apply for work or study permits, the Canadian immigration ministry said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

The Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel program, which was launched shortly after the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, was set to expire next week.

Ukrainians and their family members of any nationality will now have until July 15 to apply for a visa under the program, the immigration ministry said in a statement. Anyone holding such a visa will have until March 31, 2024, to travel to Canada and those already in the country will also be able to extend or adjust their temporary status during that time.

