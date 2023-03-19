Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 19

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced sanctions on 400 more individuals and companies Saturday, vowing that Russia and those who help it wage war will be punished, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Most of the sanction targets are related to Russia’s military-industrial complex, but they also include Iranian and Syrian individuals, according to the president.

Zelenskyy said these sanctions contribute to global pressure on Russia and those that supply it “weapons of terror.” This includes Iran, which provides Russia with Shahed kamikaze drones that have been used to attack Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure for almost six months.

Russia must be punished for its aggression not just against Ukraine but other countries like Syria, Zelenskyy said.