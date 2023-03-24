Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 24

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

12:02 a.m.: A Russian court Thursday issued an arrest warrant for an opposition activist on charges of disparaging the military, and authorities declared other activists and bloggers as foreign agents amid efforts to muzzle criticism of Russia's action in Ukraine, The Associated Press reported.

Moscow's Basmanny District Court ordered the arrest of Maxim Katz, an opposition activist and blogger who has left Russia. He is accused of spreading false information about the Russian military, charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Days after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine last February, Russian lawmakers approved legislation outlawing the disparagement of the Russian military or the spread of "false information" about what the Kremlin calls "the special military operation" in Ukraine.

Courts across the country have increasingly handed out prison terms to critics of Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.