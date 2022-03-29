Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 29

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EST:

1:05 a.m.: Russian and Ukrainian representatives arrived in Istanbul on Monday for another round of peace talks. The Russian delegation arrived at 4 p.m. local time while the Ukrainian delegation landed at 10 p.m. local time. Talks are set to begin on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. local time and last for two days. The talks will take place at the office of the Turkish president known as the Dolmabahçe Palace.

Previous negotiations held in Belarus did not yield a breakthrough or a cessation of hostilities.

12:00 a.m.: Delegation members attending peace talks between Ukraine and Russia suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning after a meeting in Kyiv earlier this month, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. VOA has this story.