Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 3

1:09 a.m.: A Russian regional politician will appear in court next week to face accusations that he discredited the armed forces by posting a video of himself listening to President Vladimir Putin's state of the nation speech with spaghetti draped over his ear.

The video referred to the Russian saying that when noodles have been hung on someone's ear, that person has been strung along or deceived.

Mikhail Abdalkin, a Communist party lawmaker in the Samara regional parliament, said on social media on Thursday that the Novokuybyshev city court would hear his case Tuesday. His party had previously reprimanded him.

"We will fight to prove our non-involvement and innocence," he added.

When Abdalkin posted his video shortly afterward Putin's speech on Russia's equivalent of Facebook, he added a caption saying he had been asked to watch the speech by the deputy chair of the Samara parliament.

"I'm in full support, totally agree, great performance," he added. "I haven't heard anything like it in the last 23 years. Pleasantly surprised."

12:02 a.m.: Poland and Ukraine on Thursday called for international sanctions against Russia's nuclear energy sector, saying they feared their neighbor may hurt energy security and economies in Europe if attacks on Ukrainian power facilities continue, Reuters reported.

Last week, the European Union adopted the 10th package of sanctions targeting Russia but did not include its nuclear energy sector because of opposition from some EU member states.

"We need to end any nuclear cooperation with Russia ... and I believe Europe will manage to do so," Anna Moskwa, the Polish climate and environment minister, said at an energy conference in the Croatian capital of Zagreb. "Nuclear sanctions next package — this is our future challenge we need to face no matter how difficult it is."

Russia occupied Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station exactly one year ago after launching its invasion. The plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, remains near the front line, with each side accusing the other of shelling it and risking a nuclear accident.

"We are neighboring countries, every day we are analyzing what may happen," she said.

