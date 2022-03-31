Latest Developments in Ukraine: March 31

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.​

For the latest developments of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, all times EDT:

12:05 a.m.:

"It’s genocide. They are destroying everything that lives.​"

-- Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko, quoted in The New York Times

12:01 a.m.: Al Jazeera reports that U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to tap the country's petroleum reserves, releasing up to 1 million barrels of oil per day to help control gas prices. Prices have soared as countries have enacted sanctions against Russia.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters