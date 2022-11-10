Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 10

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: Agence France-Presse reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not go to the G-20 summit in Bali.

12 a.m.: A top U.S. general said that more than 100,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, Agence France-Presse reported.

"You're looking at well over 100,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded," U.S. General Mark Milley told the Economic Club of New York. He said Ukrainian forces likely have had similar casualties.

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.