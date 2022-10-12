Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 12

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

2:15 a.m.: Russia's Federal Security Service, or the FSB, said on Wednesday that it had detained five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia over the explosion that damaged the Crimea Bridge last Saturday, Reuters reported citing Russia’s Interfax.

The FSB said the explosion was organized by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, and its director Kyrylo Budanov.

Agence France-Presse also reported saying that eight suspects have been detained over the bridge explosion.

2 a.m.:

1:30 a.m.: The European Union's energy commissioner hailed a "long-term strategic partnership" with Algeria as the bloc turns to Africa's biggest gas exporter to fill a gap left by Russian supplies, Agence France-Presse reported.

Kadri Simson made the remarks Tuesday and is the latest in a string of top European officials to visit Algeria in search of more natural gas since Russia cut supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Algeria has helped Europe diversify its energy supplies by pumping more gas to Italy, which in July signed a deal to import billions more cubic meters via an undersea pipeline from the North African coast.

Algerian Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane said state hydrocarbons firm Sonatrach had put in place an "accelerated program" to bump up output.

1:15 a.m.: Five blasts were heard in the city of Kherson early on Wednesday, Reuters reported citing Russian media, adding that according to unofficial information air defense systems were launched.

Kherson, the administrative center of the broader Kherson region, was one of the first cities to fall to Russian forces after they launched their invasion in Ukraine in February.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Russian-controlled Melitopol in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on the Telegram messaging app that there was a powerful explosion in the city.

RIA reported, citing local Russia-installed police, that a device exploded near the city's central market. There were no casualties, RIA reported.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports.

1 a.m.: Spain's Cabinet approved a new energy-saving plan that aims to cut the country's natural gas consumption by up to 13.5% by March, Agence France-Presse reported, as part of Europe's efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian supplies.

The plan announced Tuesday includes new tax breaks on renewable energy and financial incentives to encourage more households to use solar panels and install smart meters, the energy ministry said in a statement.

It also includes measures to increase by 18% Spain's ability to send gas by pipeline to France across the Pyrenees mountain range, and an expansion in loading capacity for boats carrying gas to other EU countries, among them Italy.

The EU has asked member states to cut gas use from August to March by up to 15%, although for some countries less exposed to Russian energy dependence the figure is lower.

12:30 a.m.: U.S. President Joe Biden told CNN during an interview broadcast on Tuesday that he did not think Russian President Vladimir Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon in the war with Ukraine.

Biden, asked by CNN anchor Jake Tapper how realistic he believed it would be for Putin to use a tactical nuclear weapon, responded: "Well, I don’t think he will."

12:15 a.m.: Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest nations say they will support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” following Russia’s major missile strikes earlier this week. Western allies are expected to decide soon whether to approve Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request for more modern and effective air defense systems. VOA's White House bureau chief Patsy Widakuswara has the latest.

12:05 a.m.: Ukraine’s defense minister is set to brief the latest meeting of the U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Brussels on Wednesday, with NATO defense ministers also meeting there to discuss how to support Ukraine in its battle against a Russian invasion.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Tuesday that the talks will provide an opportunity for Ukraine to present a list of what it needs and see how that matches up with what partner countries can provide.

Stoltenberg said the talks would be about both what types of aid to send to Ukraine and ensuring prompt delivery along with training.

Leaders of the Group of Seven major industrial nations, meeting Tuesday in a crisis video conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pledged Tuesday they “will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes” after Russia continued its barrage of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities.



The G-7 leaders said in a statement after the virtual meeting that they had reassured Zelenskyy they are “undeterred and steadfast in our commitment to providing the support Ukraine needs to uphold its sovereignty and territorial integrity.” They said Moscow’s “indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime.”

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.