Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 16

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT.

12:02 a.m.: Arab media reported Saturday that Egypt's energy minister, Tarek el Molla, who attended the East Mediterranean Gas Forum in Cyprus on Friday, said that gas supplies in the East Med region will be what he called “a life-saver for Europe at a time of crisis," and "could eventually meet Europe's gas needs if the proper investments are made," reports Edward Yeranian from Cairo for VOA.