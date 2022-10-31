Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct 31

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine.

1:30 a.m.: Russia's weekend backtrack from a U.N.-brokered deal to export Black Sea grains is likely to hit shipments to import-dependent countries, deepening a global food crisis and sparking gains in prices, Reuters reported.

Hundreds of thousands of tons of wheat booked for delivery to Africa and the Middle East are at risk following Russia's withdrawal, while Ukrainian corn exports to Europe will take a hit, two Singapore-based traders said.

Russia on Saturday suspended participation in the U.N. grain deal for an "indefinite term," after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea fleet in Crimea.

"If I have to replace a vessel which was due to come from Ukraine, what are the options? Not much really," a Singapore-based grains trader who supplies wheat to buyers in Asia and the Middle East told Reuters.

12:53 a.m.: Russian President Vladimir Putin will host talks with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan Monday, a month after the worst clashes erupted between the Caucasus foes since they went to war in 2020, Agence France-Presse reported.

The summit with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev also comes eight months into Putin's Ukraine offensive that has made some of Russia's allies nervous.

The trio will meet on Putin's initiative in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

The Kremlin said they will focus on discussing the implementation of agreements reached in talks under Russia's mediation last year and "further steps to strengthen stability and security" in the region.

Putin will also hold talks with each leader alone, Moscow said.

12:25 a.m.: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on a call on Sunday and discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

Blinken also discussed with his Chinese counterpart on the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage U.S.-China relations, the statement said.

Some information in this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.